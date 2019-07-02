JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rohit hits record-equalling fourth ton as India score 314/9

Mumbai paralysed after incessant rain; Maha toll rises to 35
Business Standard

Two die in rain-related incidents

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 45-year-old watchman died after the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on him following heavy rains in suburban Mulund, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred late night on Monday in Madella Town society in Mulund (west).

The watchman, identified as Gambhir Kari Singh, was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead before admission, a police official said.

Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rains since Sunday night.

In another rain-related incident, a 22-year-old man died after he suffered electric shock in the early hours of Tuesday outside his residence in suburban Vile Parle.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Gopal Jha, an official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU