Two die in rain-related incidents

A 45-year-old watchman died after the compound wall of a housing society collapsed on him following heavy rains in suburban Mulund, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred late night on Monday in Madella Town society in Mulund (west).

The watchman, identified as Gambhir Kari Singh, was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead before admission, a police official said.

Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rains since Sunday night.

In another rain-related incident, a 22-year-old man died after he suffered electric shock in the early hours of Tuesday outside his residence in suburban Vile Parle.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Gopal Jha, an official added.

