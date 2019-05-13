ITC appoints Sanjiv Puri as Chairman and Managing Director

Diversified ITC Group Monday announced elevation of its MD Puri as the and Managing

Puri's elevation comes after noted industry leader and erstwhile ITC Y C Deveshwar passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness. Deveshwar (72) had stepped down from role in 2017 but remained as a in non- capacity.

"The Board of Directors of the company at the meeting held today appointed Puri, Managing Director, also as the Chairman of the Company with effect from May 13, 2019. Consequently, Puri's new designation is of the company," ITC said in a regulatory filing.

In 2017, ITC had split the role of the Chairman between as part of succession planning in the company.

Deveshwar had played the role of mentor to the executive management led by Puri.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)