TMC can stop me from attending rallies, not BJP's victory

on Monday dared to arrest him for chanting ' Ram', claiming that the TMC supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal, but not the BJP's victory march in the state.

Addressing a rally at Canning in Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said, "Mamatadi gets angry if someone chants I am chanting here today, if you (Mamata Banerjee) have the guts, arrest me. I will be in Kolkata tomorrow."



A video clip showing Banerjee fuming at people for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ghatal Lok Sabha seat went viral on recently.

Hitting out at the for denying him permission to land his chopper at Baruipur in Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, Shah said, "The government is visibly perplexed. She wants to stop me from attending rallies. Can you (Banerjee) prevent your defeat this way?



"The TMC can stop me from attending rallies but can't stop the victory march of the BJP in Bengal," he maintained.

Shah's scheduled rally in Jadavpur was called off on Monday after the denied him permission to land his chopper and hold a public address at Baruipur area.

Referring to infiltrators as "termites", who are eating into the resources of this country, the BJP boss said his party will throw them out from Bengal after coming to power at the Centre for a second term.

"We will restore the glory of Bengal. has turned Sonar (golden) Bangla into Kangal (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her But her won't be able to save her from imminent defeat," he asserted.

Lashing out at Banerjee for allegedly running a "syndicate raj" in the state, the claimed that the TMC works to benefit the CM's nephew,

"Earlier it was syndicate tax, now it has been replaced by nephew tax. We have to throw out this corrupt government of Bua-Bhatija (Aunt and Nephew). We will defeat this corrupt regime," he stated.

