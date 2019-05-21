J-K Guv congratulates 2 police officers for scaling Mount Everest

Tuesday congratulated two police officers who were part of an 11-member team that scaled the

Constables and Falail Singh were part of the Police Sports Control Board team that scaled the world's highest mountain peak.

Governor's K Vijay Kumar, B V R Subrahmanyam and DGP Dilbag Singh also congratulated the officers.

"We are proud of them," the Police posted on its official handle along with the photographs of Ahmed and Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)