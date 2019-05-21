JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Kota woman drowns six-moth-old son in water tank, held

Archer in England's World Cup squad as Willey and Denly miss out
Business Standard

J-K Guv congratulates 2 police officers for scaling Mount Everest

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday congratulated two police officers who were part of an 11-member team that scaled the Mount Everest.

Constables Nazir Ahmed and Falail Singh were part of the All India Police Sports Control Board team that scaled the world's highest mountain peak.

Governor's Advisor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and DGP Dilbag Singh also congratulated the officers.

"We are proud of them," the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted on its official Twitter handle along with the photographs of Ahmed and Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements