BHEL commissions 2 more units of Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana

State-owned Tuesday said it has commissioned two more pumping units of lift irrigation project in

The PSU commissioned unit 3 and 4 of 116 MW each.

"The pump for each unit is designed to lift 89.16 cumecs (cubic metres per second) of water by 105.5 metres," a company statement said.

Developed by government, the greenfield lift irrigation project is located in district of

In the project, water shall be lifted from Sripada Yellampalli reservoir to Medaram reservoir and will be used for irrigation and water supply in nearby areas, thereby contributing to the overall development of the area and Telangana.

BHEL's scope in the project comprises complete electrical & mechanical (E&M) works including deign, manufacture, supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of seven sets of Vertical Pump-Motor sets along with associated auxiliaries.

There are total seven units of 116 MW each in the lift irrigation project. Two units were commissioned last month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)