J-K Guv congratulates winning candidates in state

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday congratulated newly-elected Lok Sabha members from the state.

Extending his greetings, the governor hoped that all of them would strive for strengthening democratic values and institutions at grass root level, promote public welfare and work for holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

The governor has wished them a successful term as Members of Parliament, he added.

The BJP and the National Conference (NC) won three Lok Sabha seats each in Jammu and Kashmir while rest of the parties, including the Congress and the PDP drew a blank.

The newly-elected members from the state are NC president Farooq Abdullah, party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, and BJP leaders Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore and J T Namgyal.

Fri, May 24 2019. 16:50 IST

