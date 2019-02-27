J&K Guv reviews law & order situation, praises people for maintaining peace

and Kashmir reviewed the prevailing law and order and security situation in and Kashmir with senior officials following the strike against camp inside Pakistan, an official said.

Malik directed all forces to take effective measures to maintain public order across the state.

Praising people for maintaining compose, he said his administration is concerned about their welfare and, if necessary, it would communicate directly with them through radio, T.V. and other means.

He urged them to not believe rumours circulating online.

The meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, to the governor; B V R Subrahmanyam, chief secretary; Shaleen Kabra, (home); and other senior administration and security officials, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)