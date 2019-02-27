J&K Guv reviews law & order situation, praises people for maintaining peace

-
ALSO READ
J-K police shared threats posed by Jaish on Twitter two days prior to Pulwama attack
Pulwama mastermind killed: Police
Pakistani who plotted suicide bombing killed: Police
18 CRPF personnel killed as explosives-laden vehicle rams into bus in J-K, JeM claims responsibility
Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in J&K
-
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the prevailing law and order and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with senior officials following the Indian Air Force strike against Jaish-e-Mohammed camp inside Pakistan, an official spokesperson said.
Malik directed all forces to take effective measures to maintain public order across the state.
Praising people for maintaining compose, he said his administration is concerned about their welfare and, if necessary, it would communicate directly with them through radio, T.V. and other means.
He urged them to not believe rumours circulating online.
The meeting was attended by K Vijay Kumar, advisor to the governor; B V R Subrahmanyam, chief secretary; Shaleen Kabra, principal secretary (home); and other senior administration and security officials, the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU