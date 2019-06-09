J-K power department launches crackdown on illegal connection holders, books 825 people

As power crisis worsened in the sweltering summer, the authorities launched a crackdown on people having in Jammu, officials said Sunday.

During a drive, power department officials booked 825 defaulters and disconnected 450 illegal connections.

People in reeled under blistering heatwave as the mercury soared to 43.1 degrees Celsius, resulting in massive power crises in west.

"To put a check on power theft, the power department carried out a drive and conducted over 2,900 inspections, booking as many as 825 power defaulters, disconnecting more than 450 illegal connections and regularising around 1,866 KW illegal load," Executive Engineer, South Jammu, Sanjay Sharma, said Sunday.

He said such inspection drives will now be a regular feature and no one indulge in power theft will be spared.

The said a total penal amount of Rs 25.50 lakh was imposed on the defaulters during the drive.

