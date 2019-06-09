Man arrested for killing his neighbour in Central Delhi

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour-cum-friend after a quarrel between them over a petty issue in Central Delhi's Prasad Nagar, police said Sunday.

The accused- Kamal Chauhan, a resident of Karol Bagh, owns a jeans manufacturing unit in Narela Industrial area. He has one previous case against him, they said.

In his complaint, Rajender Singh, a resident of Karol Bagh, reported that on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, his 31-year-old son was shot by his neighbour by a pistol near his house and fled the spot, police said.

The injured was shifted to where he was declared brought dead, Amit Sharma, Additional of Police (Central) said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, was arrested from the Narela Industrial Area on Sunday afternoon while he was trying to flee from to in his car, he added.

The weapon of offence - one country made pistol along with two live cartridges was seized, the said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused and the deceased were close friends but some trivial issues were raised between them some time before.

On the day of incident, a heated argument took place between them and the accused shot the deceased, the added.

Further investigation is under progress and efforts are being made to trace the source of the illegal weapon, police said.

