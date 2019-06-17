J P Nadda appointed BJP's working president

-
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister J P Nadda was appointed as party's working president during a parliamentary board meeting on Monday.
This was announced by former BJP president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the party's highest decision-making body's meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
Shah will remain party's national president.
