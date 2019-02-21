Jaipur discom employees on pen-down strike against slapping of engineer by state minister

Employees of a government power distribution company went on a pen-down strike in Rajasthan's Bundi district demanding stern action against state's sports minister Ashok Chandna, who allegedly slapped an executive engineer, officials said.
The minister, however, refuted the allegations, saying he did not slap or abuse executive engineer Jagdish Prasad Meena and only slammed him for revoking suspension of a line man before inquiry in the case could be completed.
According to the employees of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd in Bundi, the incident occurred Monday night near Keero Ki Jhopadia village.
On Tuesday afternoon, the engineer lodged a complaint against the minster in the Nainwa police station, Station House Officer, Nainwa police station, Lakhan Lal Meena said.
"No case has been registered in this connection so far as the investigation into the allegations levelled by the engineer against the state sports minister is underway," the SHO said.
The employees also took out a march on Wednesday for delay in registration of an FIR against the minister and later submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate, demanding immediate action in the matter.
