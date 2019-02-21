Jalyukt Shivar scheme causing ecological destruction: Desarda

Noted H M Thursday criticised the BJP-led government's flagship 'Jalyukt Shivar' water conservation scheme, saying it was a "contractor-driven money harvesting programme" that is causing "huge ecological destruction" across the river basins.

Addressing a press conference here, Desarda, a former member of the State Planning Board, said the acute water famine in rural was not just because of the deficient monsoon, but also due to the failure of the public policy and lack of management of water resources.

"Jalyukt Shivar is not a water harvesting scheme, but a contractor-driven money harvesting programme," he said.

Terming the scheme as unscientific, he alleged that the bluff has been exposed by the nature itself.

He said the scheme was causing a huge ecological destruction as has been deployed to carry out works across the river basins.

According to Desarda, a conference on water famine in rural Maharashtra was held in Aurangabad on February 9 and a copy of the resolutions adopted there was sent to Chief Minister on February 17.

"Drought is a part of the nature's cycle, while famine is failure of policies," he said, adding that the Fadnavis government had come to power promising to set the water sector right.

"However, the government was insensitive towards the needs of the toiling people," said.

He urged the to reserve the available surface water storage and ground water for drinking purpose only and use excess sugarcane for fodder as part of immediate measures to tackle the "water famine" in rural areas.

said there has been excess production of sugarcane, which is a "water guzzling" crop.

"Instead of giving the sugarcane crop for crushing, the government should purchase it from farmers and use it as fodder," he said.

Desarda said as the of Maharashtra State Drought Mitigation and Famine Eradication Board, a civil society NGO, he toured 30 districts between October 2018 and February 2019 and found that rural Maharashtra was reeling under acute drinking water shortage.

"However, at the same time, sugarcane crop spread across 12 lakh hectare is ready for crushing. One hectare of sugarcane requires 3 crore litres of water annually, which is the need of 1,000 people per year," he said.

Desarda added that water required for sugarcane in 12 lakh hectares would have satisfied the drinking water needs of 120 crore people.

He said of the 20 million rural populace, especially poor peasants and landless labourers in the state, 50 lakh are in Marathwada, who need jobs due to crop failure.

"These people must be provided work under Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) and if there is no employment, they must be given a livelihood guarantee of Rs 500 per day," he said.

Desarda also called for streamlining of the public distribution system (PDS) and providing educational facilities for children of drought-affected farmers.

