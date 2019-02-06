JUST IN
Jaipur Foot camp in South Africa

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A special camp will be organised in South Africa to provide

'Jaipur Foot', an artificial limb, to amputees.

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS) in association with the Ministry of External Affairs will organise the camp in summer this year in the Phoenix settlement, a heritage site in South Africa, said BMVSS founder D R Mehta.

The month-long camp will be organised with the support of the grand daughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, who is a former member of Parliament in South Africa.

Founded in 1975 and better known by its trademark limb "Jaipur Foot", the BMVSS is among the world's largest organisation for the fitment of artificial limbs and has served over 1.73 million amputees so far.

