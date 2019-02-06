Jaipur Foot camp in South Africa

A special will be organised in to provide



'Jaipur Foot', an artificial limb, to amputees.

The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS) in association with the will organise the in summer this year in the settlement, a in South Africa, said BMVSS founder D R Mehta.

The month-long will be organised with the support of the grand daughter of Mahatma Gandhi, Ela Gandhi, who is a former member of Parliament in

Founded in 1975 and better known by its trademark limb "Jaipur Foot", the BMVSS is among the world's largest organisation for the fitment of artificial limbs and has served over 1.73 million amputees so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)