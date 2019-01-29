Jalyukt Shivar helping agri sector despite drought: Maha CM

Chief MInister Tuesday said water conservation schemes like Jalyukt Shivar has helped increase agriculture production despite drought conditions in the state.

Speaking at the 4th on Disaster Management here, stressed on action and preventive remedy before the occurrence of disasters, and advocated the use of (AI) and integrated efforts for

said, "This scheme (Jalyukt Shivar) is also giving sustainable irrigation to farmers."



Jalyukt Shivar, a micro-irrigation project, involves deepening and widening of streams, construction of and earthen stop dams, and digging of farm ponds across the state.

" is an extremely important aspect for achieving sustainable goals and many NGOs are working with the administration in this sector. We are also working to reduce emission level by 2030 through various measures," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)