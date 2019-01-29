Jalyukt Shivar helping agri sector despite drought: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief MInister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said water conservation schemes like Jalyukt Shivar has helped increase agriculture production despite drought conditions in the state.
Speaking at the 4th World Congress on Disaster Management here, Fadnavis stressed on action and preventive remedy before the occurrence of disasters, and advocated the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and integrated efforts for disaster management.
Fadnavis said, "This scheme (Jalyukt Shivar) is also giving sustainable irrigation to farmers."
Jalyukt Shivar, a micro-irrigation project, involves deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, and digging of farm ponds across the state.
"Disaster management is an extremely important aspect for achieving sustainable goals and many NGOs are working with the administration in this sector. We are also working to reduce emission level by 2030 through various measures," he said.
