James Gray to direct, write 'Armageddon Time'

Filmmaker James Gray will be writing and directing semi-autobiographical drama Armageddon Time
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film recounts Gray's 1980s upbringing in the New York borough of Queens as a student at Kew-Forest, a private school which counts Donald Trump and Hank Azaria among its alumnae.
RT Features, which produced Gray's Ad Astra, is backing the project.
"RT Features is the best partner a director could ask for they've got great taste, and they know how to support the filmmaker; I'm thrilled to be working with them again," Gray said in a statement.
Casting is currently underway and principal photography is set to start early next year in New York.
