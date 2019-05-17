JUST IN
James Gray to direct, write 'Armageddon Time'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Filmmaker James Gray will be writing and directing semi-autobiographical drama Armageddon Time

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film recounts Gray's 1980s upbringing in the New York borough of Queens as a student at Kew-Forest, a private school which counts Donald Trump and Hank Azaria among its alumnae.

RT Features, which produced Gray's Ad Astra, is backing the project.

"RT Features is the best partner a director could ask for they've got great taste, and they know how to support the filmmaker; I'm thrilled to be working with them again," Gray said in a statement.

Casting is currently underway and principal photography is set to start early next year in New York.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 17:36 IST

