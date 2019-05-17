Spencer's to acquire Nature's Basket; posts Rs 2.4cr net FY19

on Friday said it will acquire 100 per cent stake in Nature's Basket -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Industries Ltd -- for a cash consideration of 300 crore.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, which runs 156 grocery stores in 39 cities, Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 2.39 crore for the fiscal 2018-19 against a loss of 14.12 crore a year ago.

Shashwat Goenka, the group's Retail and FMCG, said, "Nature's Basket will make Spencer's a truly national player, giving it access to the west of through its 36 stores in Mumbai, and "



The deal is subject to approval of the shareholders of both the

"Looking forward, we realised... we need to pass on the torch to owners who have prioritised retail in their portfolio strategy and have the relevant ecosystems to take the business to the next level," said Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Group.

Spencer's Retail chain doubled its sales to Rs 2,215 crore for the year under review compared to Rs 1,051 crore in FY18, the company said.

Its consolidated net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 1.83 crore, with a topline of Rs 531 crore.

In the fiscal ended March 31, total sales of Nature's Basket was Rs 338 crore.

Spencer's Retail will acquire NBL's entire share capital, comprising 445,830,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)