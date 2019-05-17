Seven booked for gang rape in Rajasthan

Seven persons including three brothers were booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan's district, the police said on Friday.

Bane Singh, Ghanshyam, Dewan, Mangilal, Durgalal, Pappu and Magilal hail from village Manpura Jagir in district and are yet to be nabbed, they said.

Of the seven accused, Bane Singh, Ghanshyam and Dewan are brothers, they added.

Based on the woman's complaint, the accused were booked under section 376D (gang rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening, SHO Bhalta Police Station Satayanarayan Malav said.

According to the complaint, the woman was abducted and raped by the men on May 12 while she had gone out to relieve herself, Malav said.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)