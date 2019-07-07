James Gunn is 'talking' about Brightburn sequel

Filmmaker James Gunn says he hopes to make a sequel to his latest production "Brightburn", which released in May.

In a response to a fan of the original film on Instagram on Saturday, Gunn said he is in talks about a potential follow-up.

However, it would take some time due to prior directorial commitments, the producer said.

"I think I'm tied up for the next few years with 'Suicide Squad' (reboot) and then 'Guardians', but we're talking about the sequel," he said.

"Brightburn", directed by David Yarovesky, is a dark tale of a child who crashes on earth and instead of becoming a hero to the mankind, takes a more sinister path.

The query came on Gunn's post concerning the that MAD magazine is ceasing to publish new material.

