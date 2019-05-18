Jamie Foxx, Peter Dinklage, Michael Fassbender to join 'Wild Bunch' remake

-
Actors Peter Dinklage, Jamie Foxx and Michael Fassbender are in negotiation to join the cast of Mel Gibson's upcoming "Wild Bunch" remake.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bryan Bagby is co-writing the violent Western for Warner Bros along with Gibson, who is also serving as the executive producer.
The 1969 original, directed by Sam Peckinpah, focused on aging outlaws trying to live out the final days of the Wild West as they struggle to stay relevant in the 20th century.
Apart from "Wild Bunch" remake, Gibson is also directing World War II action drama "Destroyer". The film, featuring Mark Walhberg in the lead, is expected to start shooting next year.
