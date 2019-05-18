Amit Shah offers prayers at Somnath temple

Shah Saturday offered prayers at famous in along with his family members.

Shah, who is on visit, was accompanied by his wife, a son, and granddaughter.

They performed rituals at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located in district.

As part of his visit, Shah will spend a day with his family members at their residence in Ahmedabad before returning to on Sunday, said.

Shah is also a of the that manages affairs of the temple.

The visit of Shah, the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, came on the eve of the conclusion of the seven-phase elections.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)