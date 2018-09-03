Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Delhi

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, was observed on Monday with thousands of devotees thronging temples in the rain-lashed national capital and offering prayers on the occasion.

The famous temples in - Laxmi Narayan Mandir, ISKCON temple, Amar Colony, Kirhsna Pranami Mandir, Hare Mandir among others, were specially decorated up for the festival.

Despite rains, devotees thronged temples in the morning and participated in the special ceremony marking the birth of Lord in the night. Many also observed day-long fast on the occasion.

Special processions were taken out from temples in different parts of the city which saw participation of a large number of people.

Colourful tableaux depicting the story of Lord Krishna's birth were displayed at Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh and other areas. In residential areas, cultural groups displayed special 'Jhankis' of Lord Krishna.

Traffic Police made special arrangements to manage crowds and vehicle movements around temples and venues of Janmashtami celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)