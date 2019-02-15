Jason Momoa in talks for 'Dune' reboot

"Aquaman" star is in negotiations to join the star-studded cast of "Dune" reboot.

The film features Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya.

Set in the distant future, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

is directing and co-writing the script with and

If things work out, Momoa will portray Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster in the house of Atreides who is the right-hand man to Chalamet's father, played by Isaac.

