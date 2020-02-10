JUST IN
Evacuating Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan logistical nightmare: Envoy
Javadekar hails cast and crew of 'Parasite' for winning big at Oscars

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Oscars 2020

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday congratulated the cast and crew of the film "Parasite", which had its India premiere at IFFI, for winning big at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The Oscars saw South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" emerge as the big winner of the night. It bagged four Oscars -- best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film awards.

"Hearty Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film Parasite for winning Best Picture award at the Oscars. I can remember the craze for the movie during its India Premiere at IFFI50," Javadekar said in a tweet.

The Festival Kaleidoscope section of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) brought under one umbrella exotic films from around the world for film aficionados who flocked the festival at Goa last year.

The Palme d'Or Best Film winner of Cannes, Parasite, had its India premiere at IFFI.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 19:04 IST

