Business Standard's Somesh Jha wins IIMCAA award for best business reporter

Jha, who broke the news on India's record unemployment level, was also adjudged IIMC alumnus of the year 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Somesh Jha
K.S. Dhatwalia, D-G, IIMC gave-away IFFCO IIMCAA Award in ‘Economic & Business Reporting’ to Somesh Jha (R) on Sunday at IIMC, New Delhi

Business Standard journalist Somesh Jha on Sunday won the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association’s (IIMCAA’s) best business and economic reporter award for the year 2019. An alumnus of IIMC, Jha, who early last year broke the story on India’s unemployment rate being at a 45-year high, was also adjudged the best alumnus of the year.

Chennai-based ponds & lake restoration activist Arun Krishnamurthy received Public Service Award. Other awardees included Priyamvada Rana and Pratyush Deep Kotoky for agricultural reporting. Also, 27 IIMC students received IIMCAA scholarships of Rs 25,000 each.

Awards were given in various categories — 11 in reporting, 12 in desk production, 7 in advertising, PR & communications, and 1 in media research.

The awards were announced at IIMCAA’s annual alumni meet, ‘Connections 2020’, chaired by President Prasad Sanyal and attended by Principal Director General (DG) of Press Information Bureau (PIB) K S Dhatwalia, DD News DG Mayank Agrawal and other media personalities. Noted satirist Surendra Sharma and Sampat Saral also enthralled the audience with their performance at Hasya Kavi Sammelan held during the event.
First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 17:27 IST

