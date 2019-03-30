Jawan injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama; cops launch manhunt

-
A security force personnel was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The militants threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said.
He said a jawan suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the militants.
#UPDATE: One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured after terrorists lobbed grenade at a CRPF bunker near SBI branch in Pulwama, today.
More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/DxL6HKRrLC— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019
