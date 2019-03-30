Jawan injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama; cops launch manhunt

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A security force personnel was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The militants threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said.

He said a jawan suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the militants.
First Published: Sat, March 30 2019. 16:46 IST

