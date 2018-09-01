Jayaram loses in quarterfinals of Barcelona Spain Masters

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram suffered a loss in the quarterfinal of the USD 150,000 Barcelona Spain Masters to crash out of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament here.
Jayaram, a former world no 13, lost 21-13 13-21 11-21 to second seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a 54-minute match on Friday.
Jayaram, who had suffered a hamstring injury last year, had reached the finals of Vietnam Open last month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU