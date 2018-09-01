JUST IN
Jayaram loses in quarterfinals of Barcelona Spain Masters

Press Trust of India  |  Barcelona 

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram suffered a loss in the quarterfinal of the USD 150,000 Barcelona Spain Masters to crash out of the BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament here.

Jayaram, a former world no 13, lost 21-13 13-21 11-21 to second seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a 54-minute match on Friday.

Jayaram, who had suffered a hamstring injury last year, had reached the finals of Vietnam Open last month.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 16:45 IST

