I had nervous breakdowns while filming 'Love Sonia': Mrunal Thakur

plays the lead in Tabrez Noorani's "Love Sonia" and the says working on the sensitive subject took a toll on her and she had "nervous breakdowns" on the set of the

The film, produced by David Womar, focuses on a young girl's journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of international sex trafficking.

"Making this was not easy. I had nervous breakdowns on set. Tabrez Noorani, David Womark, and (cinematographer) all stood next to me as a great support system and as a pillar of support.

"I dedicate this to all the girls out there who have been fighting and struggling and have been a victim. You'll see the bond between and (played by Riya Sisodiya) who are two sisters," Mrunal told

As a part of her preparation, the visited the red light area in Kolkata and was pained by the condition of women over there. Mrunal says she feels proud that through this film she was able to bring to light the plight of these women.

"This film is close to my heart. Tabrez has given 10 years of his life to this project. When I met him for the first time, he was so confident about what he was doing that it drove me to give my best. It was not easy of course, we visited the red light area in Kolkata to know about the women out there.

"My heart sank to know what these women go through. I feel immensely proud to be in 'Love Sonia'. Not all Bollywood actors get to perform such a role and I am glad Tabrez cast me in it. It was a big risk for him too, he could have cast someone known but he believed in someone raw and I'm thankful for that," she says.

The film boasts an international cast, with Hollywood stars like Demi Moore, and and Indian actors Anupam Kher, and playing pivotal role in it.

Mrunal says working with such an illustrious cast was an enriching experience for her.

"I'm glad I got a chance to work with and They're so humble and down to earth and it is overwhelming to share screen space with such mind boggling actors."



The actor, who became a household name courtesy her performance in TV soap "Kumkum Bhagya", had to wait for two years to make her big-screen debut, but she says working on "Love Sonia" made her patient.

"There was a gap of around two years. This project has taught me a lot of patience. The trailer is out and has received so much appreciation from the audience including Bollywood fraternity. Yes, it's wait the worth and while waiting I got 'Super 30'. By the time 'Love Sonia' is out I would already finish filming "Super 30"."



"Love Sonia" is scheduled to be released on September 14.

