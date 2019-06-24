JD(U) MLA joins ruling NDPP in Nagaland

The lone JD(U) MLA in joined the ruling (NDPP) here on Monday.

JD(U) MLA and for Agriculture and Cooperation, G Kaito Aye along with his supporters and some other leaders joined the NDPP in the presence of Chief

Confirming the chairman of North East Executive Council of JD(U) and also the Convenor of unit of the party, said that the party is aware of its joining the ruling NDPP.

Nonetheless, he said that the party would respond to the development only after in-depth consideration.

With the JD(U) MLA joining the NDPP, the strength of NDPP in the 60-member state Assembly has gone up to 21 while its alliance partner BJP has 12 MLAs. An Independent legislators also supports the NDPP-BJP alliance government.

The Opposition NPF has 26 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)