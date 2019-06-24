Mevani seeks protection for 116 dalit farmers of Kutch

Days after the alleged murder of a deputy in district of Gujarat, MLA Monday claimed as many as 116 farmers in district are living under the "death threat", and appealed to the to provide them security.

He also alleged that some men from upper caste communities are preventing these farmers from taking possession of the land allotted to them for farming by the 35 years ago.

He demanded security from the government for these farmers who are residents of Rapar and Bhachau talukas of

Referring to the alleged murder of recently, Mevani said that dalits from district may get killed if they try to take possession of their own land.

Solanki, 51, was allegedly beaten to death by nine persons near his village on June 19.

"Though Solanki had sought police protection fearing that he would get killed, no action was taken. Now, I have learned that 116 dalit farmers of Kutch are facing death threats. I demand adequate police protection for them. We will see whether the wants to protect them or let them die," Mevani said while addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar.

The Independent MLA said he had apprised state O P Kohli about the issue through a letter.

"Though these farmers are the owners of the land as per revenue records, they could not take possession or start cultivation because some upper caste goons have captured the land. Dalits fear that they may get killed if they step on that land," said Mevani, who represents Vadgam seat in district in the Legislative Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)