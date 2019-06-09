JD(U) will not be part of NDA outside Bihar: K C Tyagi

The Nitish Kumar-led (United) Sunday announced that it will not be a part of the BJP-led NDA outside and will contest the upcoming assembly polls in four states on its own.

The decision has been taken in order to expand the presence of the JD(U) and to attain the status of a national recognised party by 2020, party's K C said.

He was speaking to reporters here after the JD(U)'s national meeting, which was chaired by Kumar.

"The JD(U) is not a part of the NDA outside We will fight (the upcoming) assembly elections in four states on our own strength," said Tyagi, flanked by party general secretaries and

"We want to make the JD(U) a national party. The JD(U) is a recognised party in and Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

"We will fight elections in four states of Delhi, Haryana, and with all our strength and might. And it will be our endeavour to achieve the status of a national party by 2020," he added.

The JD(U), however, is very much a part of the at the Centre and will contest the elections in 2020 under the NDA banner, said.

The national meeting of the JD(U) was attended by several senior party leaders, including Prashant Kishor, and Bihar

