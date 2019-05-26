2 RLSP MLAs designated as JD(U) legislators by Bihar Assembly Speaker

In a jolt to the (RLSP), Assembly on Sunday officially designated two of its MLAs - and - as (United) MLAs.

Both these leaders had joined JD(U) earlier and had written to the Assembly to designate them as JD(U) legislators.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "We had written to the Assembly three to four days back to designate us as JD(U) MLAs, today it has been accepted."

"We want to work with the aim of development and progress. We cannot be with a party or alliance which fools and betrays people in the name of development and alliance," added Paswan while criticising Upendra Khushwaha-led RLSP.

Praising Nitish Kumar, Paswan said, "We have worked with earlier as well. Together we have decided to work under his leadership."

The RLSP fought on five seats in alliance with the RJD, the and two other small outfits in in the Lok Sabha polls. However, it lost all five seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)