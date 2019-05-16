Jeff Koons work sells for $91.1 million, record for living artist

A sculpture by American has sold for USD 91.1 million at an auction organised by in - a record price for a living

"Rabbit", a of an inflatable rabbit, overtook the previous record set by British David Hockney's "Portrait of an (Pool with Two Figures)", which sold last November at for USD 90.3 million.

It was a return to the top for Koons, whose "Balloon Dog (Orange)" for five years held the record for highest price reached at auction for a after its 2013 sale for USD 58.4 million.

The selling price of "Rabbit" was only USD 80 million, but once commissions and fees were added, the final total rose to USD 91.075 million.

In an unusual turn for an art auction at this price range, the buyer of "Rabbit" was actually in the room during the sale.

Produced by in 1986, "Rabbit" is among the best-known works by the artist, who built a reputation for challenging art world conventions.

At 41 inches (1.04 meters) in height, the figure was auctioned from the collection of deceased publishing mogul S I Newhouse.

Before his death in 2017, his empire included Conde Nast, which published magazines like Vogue, and

