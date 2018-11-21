Jet Airways says in talks with various investors amid reports of seeking Etihad support

said Wednesday it continues to be in active discussions with various investors, amid reports that its founder is in talks with Etihad for financial support.

The response came after the sought a clarification on the report that ' and Etihad discussing merger of and in in talks with Etihad for financial support'.

Terming such reports as "speculative in nature", the said it is committed to make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations to avoid any speculative activities.

"The company continues to be in active discussions with various investors to secure sustainable financing to navigate through the current headwinds and create long term growth," said in a filing to the

Etihad holds 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways.

Jet Airways, which is battling financial woes, also told the exchange that there are no discussions or decisions by its board that would require disclosure under Sebi norms.

Shares of the rose nearly 3 per cent to close at Rs 318.60 on the

