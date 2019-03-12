JUST IN
Jewish museum killer sentenced to life in prison

AFP  |  Brussels 

The French jihadist who shot dead four people in a terrorist attack at a Jewish museum was sentenced to life in prison by a Brussels court on Tuesday.

Mehdi Nemmouche was convicted last week of "terrorist murder" for the anti-Semitic gun rampage in the Belgian capital in May 2014, a crime committed following his return from Syria's battlefields.

Nacer Bendrer, who was found guilty of being the co-author of the attack for supplying the weapons Nemmouche used, was handed a jail sentence of 15 years.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 05:35 IST

