Jewish museum killer sentenced to life in prison

The French jihadist who shot dead four people in a terrorist attack at a Jewish museum was sentenced to life in prison by a court on Tuesday.

was convicted last week of "terrorist murder" for the anti-Semitic gun rampage in the Belgian capital in May 2014, a crime committed following his return from Syria's battlefields.

Nacer Bendrer, who was found guilty of being the of the attack for supplying the weapons Nemmouche used, was handed a jail sentence of 15 years.

