Jharkhand teacher arrested for 2017 FB post about beef

A has been arrested here for allegedly writing an "objectionable post" on two years ago in support of a beef party in Chennai, police said on Sunday.

Jeetrai Hansda, a contractual faculty member in the Co-operative College, was apprehended from a village in Sakchi area of on Saturday night, an said, adding that the had been evading arrest.

"Hansda has been booked under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act, and the process to forward him to judicial custody is currently underway," Rajeev Singh, the officer-in-charge of Sakchi police station, told

The teacher, a resident of Parsudih here, had allegedly written a post in support of a beef party organised by the IIT- students, prompting the Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad (ABVP), the student's wing of the RSS, to file a complaint against him, the said.

The beef fest was organized at IIT- in 2017 in protest against the restrictions imposed on cattle trade by the

The student's union had demanded the sacking of Hansda. The post was then deleted, the added.

Asked for a reaction, vice-chancellor said Hansda was a guest faculty member of the for Women when he posted the message on He was later absorbed as a contractual in the women's college.

"A show-cause notice was served to Hansda after receiving a complaint about his objectionable post, He then apologised," Mohanty said, adding that Hansda had joined as a contractual faculty member in the Co-operative College recently.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)