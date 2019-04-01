Facebook will finally answer 'Why am I seeing this?' in your news feed

will make things easier for you to understand the next time you come across something weird on your timeline and fail to make sense of it.

In its official blog, explained that it is making improvements to the "Why am I seeing this ad?" tool by adding more details about the advertiser and whether there is another marketing partner running the ad.

More importantly, the tool is now being extended to include posts in the feed as well. The next time you see an unusual post in your feed, go to the drop-down menu on the right of the post and tap on the "Why am I seeing this post?" You will be provided with a better explanation as to why you are seeing what you are seeing.

It is the first time that has built information on how ranking works directly into the app. With the new feature, you will be able to understand if the post you are seeing in your feed is because of your past interaction with a friend, page, or groups. Within the explanation, you will have links to privacy settings for quick personalisation.

