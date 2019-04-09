JLR opens booking for locally produced Range Rover Velar

India (JLR) Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for locally manufactured Velar which is priced at Rs 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains, priced similarly at Rs 72.47 lakh.

We continue to focus on providing the best of British design, luxury and technology at highly competitive prices and we are sure that of the Velar will make it even more desirable," India said in a statement.

The of the model also reaffirms the company's commitment to the Indian market, he added.

Deliveries of the model will begin early next month.

currently produces XE, XF, XJ,F-Pace, Discovery Sport and Evoque locally.

