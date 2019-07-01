JMI VC meets President Kovind

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and apprised him of the steps taken by her for improving academic and research activities in the university, a statement from the varsity said.

She briefed Kovind, who is also the visitor of the university, about her efforts to upgrade the university infrastructure for which special grant is required and also setting up a medical college, land for which has to be acquired from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Akhtar invited him for the university convocation which is likely to be held by the end of this year.

During the meeting, she informed Kovind that the university required special grants to upgrade its infrastructure as well as to organise centenary celebrations of the varsity next year, the statement said.

The president highlighted the need for changing the perception of the university for outsiders and advised her to invite ambassadors of different countries to develop friendly relations that would help in getting students from abroad.

In order to attract more foreign students, the university has published a brochure listing out its achievements, history and facilities that is being distributed at various Indian diplomatic missions abroad to encourage students to take admission in JMI.

