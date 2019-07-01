There is no shortage of company secretaries, says ICSI

Company secretaries' apex body ICSI Monday said there is no shortage of company secretaries as well as there is no surge in their pay packages.

The clarification comes amid reports of shortage of CS professionals due to which they are demanding high salaries in the wake of such shortage.

"Being the parent organisation of company secretaries, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) intends to clarify that there is no shortage of company secretaries who shall be willing to serve the corporates and support in their compliances," the CS body said in a statement.

Considering the trend of the past few months, there is no immediate surge in pay packages of company secretaries as has been claimed by various quarters, it added.

"The corporates are suggested to pursue employment and appointment of company secretaries in their entities not merely as a tick-box initiative but as an attempt to perfect their parts in attaining the goals of good governance which shall go a long way in achieving the vision of New India 2022," said ICSI President Ranjett Pandey.

