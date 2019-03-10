JMM to contest polls in Odisha in alliance with Congress

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Sunday announced it will contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha in alliance with the Congress.
JMM supremo Sibu Soren's daughter Anjani will contest from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency, the party's Central Working President Hemant Soren said.
The candidature of Anjani, Hemant Soren's sister, has been finalised from Mayurbhanj.
Anjani, who lives along with her in-laws at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, would be contesting for the first time, the former Jharkhand chief minister told reporters.
About the Assembly election, Soren said the JMM will field candidates in some seats of Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, for which discussion is in progress with the Congress.
The seat sharing arrangement with the Congress will be finalised within four days, he said.
Assembly polls in Odisha will be held along with Lok Sabha elections in four phases from April 11.
