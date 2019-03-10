JMM to contest polls in Odisha in alliance with Congress

The Mukti Morcha (JMM) Sunday announced it will contest the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha in alliance with the

JMM supremo Sibu Soren's daughter will contest from Lok Sabha constituency, the party's Central Working President said.

The candidature of Anjani, Hemant Soren's sister, has been finalised from

Anjani, who lives along with her in-laws at Baripada in district, would be contesting for the first time, the former told reporters.

About the Assembly election, Soren said the JMM will field candidates in some seats of Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts, for which discussion is in progress with the

The seat sharing arrangement with the will be finalised within four days, he said.

Assembly polls in Odisha will be held along with Lok Sabha elections in four phases from April 11.

