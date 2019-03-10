Dialogue Commission sets up high-level panel to reform higher education in Delhi

The (DDC), a think-tank which advises the government on key policy issues, has set-up a 17-member high-level committee on reforming higher in the national capital.

The panel, to be chaired by DDC Jasmine Shah, will recommend goals, metrics, policies, and actionable plans for reforming Delhi's higher system within a year.

"Nalanda 2.0, a non-profit policy with a mission to make India's higher system world class, is the knowledge of DDC on this initiative," a said.

The other members of the committee are Pramod Bhasin, founder and Ashoka University; Arindam Bhattacharya, senior and Director, BCG; Abhishek Gupta, skill development expert; Pankaj Jalote, Founding Director, Delhi; Devesh Kapur, of Asia Programs and Professor, Johns Hopkins University; Gaurav Khanna, Assistant Professor of Economics, UC San Diego; Sandeep Kumar, (Higher Education), government; among others.

said this initiative furthers the government's commitment to transform the education system in the national capital.

"Over the last few years, came to be known all over the world for the innovations in its government schools - be it the happiness curriculum, infrastructure overhaul, training initiatives or more recently entrepreneurship curriculum.

"We also wish to make Delhi a knowledge and innovation centre where some of the best talent in the world would want to live, study, and work as faculty members, students, and professionals," Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)