John Krasinski to direct 'A Quiet Place' sequel, Emily Blunt in talks to return

is set to return to direct the yet sequel to horror hit "A Quiet Place".

According to Variety, Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and are in talks to reprise their roles in the Paramount project.

"Time to go back. #PartII 5-15-20," Karsinski wrote on alongside a picture of the red lights that became synonymous with the alien threats in the first film.

"A Quiet Place" grossed USD 340 million at the worldwide box office last year.

Krasinski penned the screenplay with and and the trio has received a nomination in the original category. The film is also up for an for sound editing for and

The first film revolved around an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

