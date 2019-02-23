N. Korea's Kim to make official visit to Vietnam in 'coming days'

North Korea's will soon make an official visit to Vietnam, said Saturday as it beefed up security on the Chinese border where Kim is expected to cross by train ahead of his summit with US next week.

is hastily preparing for a second summit between Trump and Kim on February 27-28 in Hanoi, and sources have said the North Korean leader is likely to arrive ahead of the meeting for an official visit and to tour industrial zones.

" will pay an official visit to in the coming days," Vietnam's foreign ministry said Saturday in a post on its page, without providing dates.

has not yet publicly confirmed the summit with Trump, and routinely keeps Kim's shrouded in secrecy.

Several sources told AFP Kim is expected to arrive in by train ahead of the summit, stopping at the train station near the border and driving 170 kilometres to by car.

Vietnam on Friday announced the unprecedented move of closing the stretch of road from the station to on February 26 between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm, reported, suggesting Kim could travel on the road between those hours.

Soldiers were deployed to the train station on Saturday and along the road to Hanoi, according to AFP reporters at the scene, who spotted several military vehicles and in the area.

"We are doing security sweeps all the way from to Hanoi and we have to finish by February 24. We are working on orders for the arrival of an important delegation," a soldier told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Security personnel tried to prevent anyone from taking photos and videos in the area and soldiers screened everyone who entered the

The 4,000-kilometre rail journey from to Vietnam via could take two and a half days in Kim's dark green armoured train, which is reportedly outfitted with conference rooms and several sleeping chambers.

He is expected to pass through the Chinese city of Dandong, where guests at a hotel facing the border bridge from were suddenly asked to leave Friday. The hotel was closed Saturday for impromptu renovations.

This will be Kim's inaugural visit to Vietnam, and the first time a North Korean leader has travelled to the country since his grandfather Sung's trip in 1964.

Kim is expected to tack on a visit to and provinces, home to several industrial zones, sources told AFP. is home to a factory, a major South Korean investor and leading exporter from Vietnam.

With its glittering post-war growth, Vietnam has been lauded as an economic model for isolated which has suffered under punishing sanctions.

is pushing for an easing of those sanctions, but Trump has said he will have to make a "meaningful" gesture on the nuclear front if he wants to see them lifted.

Trump told reporters on Friday that reducing the presence of US forces in is "not one of the things on the table" and said he would not reveal his ahead of the meeting.

Though would be happy to see a reduction of US troops in would face pushback from and Tokyo, whose conservative government is deeply wary of the North's intentions.

Teams from the and North Korea are already in Hanoi hashing out pre-summit preparations.

US to Pyongyang and his North Korean counterpart Chol were both seen at the same this week, though neither side confirmed if the pair met face to face.

