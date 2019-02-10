Joint director of Health suspended for seeking bribe

-
: A health official, who was due for retirement from service in just two weeks, has been suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe for doing an official favour, sources said here Sunday.
The joint director of Health in the district Elangovan was placed under suspension for seeking money from a private hospital owner for certification of a scanning equipment purchased from Chennai, the sources said.
Also, the official sought money from a contractor who was buildingan annexe of the district headquarters hospital in Tenkasi, they said.
The joint director was to retire on February 28.
On a complaint from the private hospital owner and the contractor, Elangovan has been suspended pending equiry, they said.
