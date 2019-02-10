Keshav stars in US Club's rally to clinch Grover Golf Trophy

The Sunday scripted an amazing comeback to win the play-off against Club and clinch the 23rd Grover Vineyards Inter- here.

After dominating day one and the first half of the second and final day, were clear leaders at 29 points while trailed by seven points at 22.

dominated the foursomes to come from behind and level the scores at 34 all to take the game to playoffs, a said.

of USC completely dominated Kushal Thakker of WSC in the playoffs to help USC continue their winning streak on their home turf.

Earlier in the singles, leaders Club started on a winning note with defeating Capt VM Shah of the to gain two points.

Later Kushaal Thackersey, and Sahil Parikh won their respective ties helping Willingdon race to 29 points.

was in a much better position in the singles with Aaron Rocky, Pranav Mardikar, and winning their ties and helping their team maintain the second position at 23 points while hosts US Club were close on the third spot with 22 points.

BPGC had an ordinary day at the field barring youngster who stood out with his strong performance where he defeated to gain 2 valuable points for his team.

BPGC were lagging behind at 17 points at the end of the singles round.

However, the US Club made an amazing comeback in the Foursomes winning all their games securing 34 points while Willingdon which was looking strong found themselves in a spot of bother as they managed to win only 2.5 points standing at 31.5 with a must-win match.

The pair of and beat the pair of Avnish Kumar and A.S. Mann of BPGC to level the scores and take the game to playoffs, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)