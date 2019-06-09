Jon Favreau wants Robert Downey Jr to win Oscar for 'Avengers: Endgame' performance



says "Avengers: Endgame" star Jr deserves an for his performance in the film.

The 52-year-old filmmaker and the 54-year-old are credited for kick-starting Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008 blockbuster "Iron Man".

also acted opposite Downey Jr as Tony Stark's in the MCU

During an interview with Variety, said if Downey Jr is nominated in the best category at next year, he will definitely vote for him.

"He has my vote for sure. I think he was able to discover and explore dimensions of the character over the course of many, many films, which is a bit of its own category," he said.

"But I have to say that if you look at, especially how it began and how it ended in his performances between the first one and 'Endgame', there was a really thoughtful arc to the character, both in his performance and how all the filmmakers contributed to that character," he added.

Favreau is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Disney's live-action remake of "Lion King", which is scheduled to be released next month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)