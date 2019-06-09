China may restrict tech access in spiraling US trade dispute

Chinese say the government will create a system to protect China's technology as the US restricts the access of Chinese companies to American technology in a spiraling trade dispute.

newspaper said Sunday that the system will build a strong to strengthen the nation's ability to innovate and to accelerate the development of key technologies.

No details have been released about what is calling a national technological security management list. The official Agency says the aim is to forestall and defuse national security risks more effectively. It says detailed measures would be unveiled in the near future.

The initiative follows U.S. moves to restrict sales to and other Chinese tech firms on national security grounds.

