Business Standard

Joshna Chinappa beats squash legend Nicol David for third time

Press Trust of India  |  Cairo 

India's leading squash player Joshna Chinappa pulled off a sensational win over eight-time world champion Nicol David in a first round match of the USD 107,000 Women's Black Ball Squash Open here.

The Indian, playing with a lot of fire and purpose, got the better of the Malaysian legend 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 in a match played on Monday night.

It was Joshna's third win over 21st-ranked Nicol, who will retire at the end of the season. The 16th-ranked Indian had also beaten Nicol during the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Joshna was in great touch in the first two games before Nicol bounced back to put up a fight in third. Points had gone neck and neck before the Indian outdid her opponent to earn a passage into the last 16.

Joshna now plays sixth seed Sarah-Jane Perry of England.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:36 IST

