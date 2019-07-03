Journalist P Sainath discusses agri distress with Sena chief

Senior journalist cum agriculture expert P Sainath Wednesday discussed "agrarian crisis" in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence here, according to the party.

A statement released by the Sena said Thackeray and Sainath also discussed issues like crop insurance, rehabilitation of drought-affected villages and freeing farmers from debt burden.

The Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, has set up assistance centres for farmers in various parts of the state.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in September-October this year.

