Business Standard

Journalists detained at Moscow protest in support of arrested reporter

AFP  |  Moscow 

Police on Friday detained several prominent reporters as they protested in front of the headquarters of the Moscow police against the arrest of an investigative journalist on drugs charges, an AFP reporter said.

Ivan Golunov, a reporter with Meduza independent news site, was detained in central Moscow on Thursday and police have opened an investigation into manufacturing and dealing drugs.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 20:15 IST

